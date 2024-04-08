Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan amplifies privatization revenues

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 8. In the first quarter of this year budget revenues from privatization amounted to 648,300 in Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, which is 16 times more than in the same period last year, Trend reports.

"From January through March, 1 state enterprise was privatized, as well as 61 non-residential plots and 1 hotel building together with land plot on the balance sheet of 2 state enterprises," the report notes.

