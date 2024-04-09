Construction of Sugovushan-Sarsang reservoir-Gozlukorpu-Kalbajar highway kicks off

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 9. Construction of the Sugovushan-Sarsang reservoir-Gozlukorpu-Kalbajar highway has kicked off, the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads (AAY) told Trend.

"The road, spanning 80 kilometers in length with a carriageway width of 9 meters and a ground cloth width of 15 meters, is under construction as a Category II technical road featuring two lanes.

Presently, excavation works are underway along the highway according to the project plan. Special equipment is employed for the removal of unsuitable soil and raising the road to standard height, while widening and profiling activities are also in progress.

In sections of the project traversing mountainous terrain with challenging topography, mechanical cutting of rocky terrain is utilized to expand the roadbed, supplemented by blasting techniques to achieve the designated width.

To facilitate water flow as per the project specifications, various-diameter round pipes and rectangular water conduits are being installed alongside the newly constructed road. Additionally, the construction of six bridges and necessary retaining walls is planned along the route.

The project execution adheres to "construction norms and rules" under the supervision of AAY, progressing according to the designated schedule and technological sequence.

A sufficient labor force and equipment have been mobilized to ensure the timely completion of construction activities.

The Sugovushan-Sarsang reservoir-Gozlukorpu-Kalbajar highway project is a vital infrastructure initiative within the Karabakh and East Zangezur economic regions, poised to significantly contribute to the socio-economic development of recently liberated territories of Azerbaijan," the State Agency reports.

