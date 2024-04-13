Kristalina Georgieva secures second term as IMF managing director

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 13. The Executive Board of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has selected Kristalina Georgieva to serve as IMF Managing Director for a second five-year term starting on October 1, 2024, Trend reports.

The coordinators of the executive board, Afonso S. Bevilaqua and Abdullah F. BinZarah, noted that Kristalina Georgieva led the IMF’s response to major global shocks, including the approval of more than $360 billion in new financing since the start of the pandemic for 97 countries.

"Georgieva led the IMF’s unprecedented response to these shocks, including the approval of more than $360 billion in new financing since the start of the pandemic for 97 countries, debt service relief to the Fund’s poorest, most vulnerable members, and a historic Special Drawing Rights (SDR) allocation equivalent to $650 billion. Under her leadership, the Fund introduced innovative new financing facilities, including the Resilience and Sustainability Facility and the Food Shock Window," they said.

Kristalina Georgieva has been the IMF’s Managing Director since 2019. Previously she served as Chief Executive Officer of the World Bank from January 2017. From February 1, 2019, to April 8, 2019, she was the Interim President for the World Bank Group. She previously served at the European Commission as Commissioner for International Cooperation, Humanitarian Aid and Crisis Response, and as Vice President for Budget and Human Resources.