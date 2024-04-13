Middle Corridor drawing interest of European partners - Kazakh president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 13. The Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR) is catching the eye of European partners, said President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in an interview with Armenian media, Trend reports.

"In 2023, freight transportation along the TITR surged by 65 percent, reaching 2.8 million tons, with Kazakhstani exports seeing a remarkable 2.5-fold increase. Alongside exports, there's been a noticeable uptick in import cargo flow. This clearly underscores the interest of European companies in the Trans-Caspian route," he remarked.

Tokayev also highlighted the collaborative efforts made last year by the railway administrations of Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, and Georgia. They established Middle Corridor Multimodal Ltd., aiming to streamline logistics services through a "single window" approach, standardize tariff policies, and ensure transport stability along the TITR.

"Several European countries are eager to join this route, with some already actively involved. Consequently, the significance of the South Caucasus in the Eurasian transport network has seen a notable uptick," added President Tokayev.

The TITR, also known as the Middle Corridor, serves as a vital link between China and the European Union, traversing through Central Asia, the Caucasus, Türkiye, and Eastern Europe.

This multi-modal transport infrastructure seamlessly connects ferry terminals of the Caspian and Black Seas with the railway systems of China, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Türkiye, Ukraine, and Poland.

One of the key advantages of this transport corridor is its ability to deliver goods from China to Europe in just 20-25 days, making it an attractive option for shippers and businesses alike.