Weekly review of Azerbaijan's currency market

Economy Materials 15 April 2024 10:05 (UTC +04:00)
Kamran Gasimov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 15. The official exchange rate of manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged at the end of this week, Trend reports.

The weighted average rate at the end of the week amounted to 1.7 manat per dollar.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the dollar

April 1

1.7

April 8

1.7

April 2

1.7

April 9

1.7

April 3

1.7

April 10

1.7

April 4

1.7

April 11

1.7

April 5

1.7

April 12

1.7
April 6* - 1.7

Average rate per week

1.7

Average rate per week

1.7

The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro fell by 0.0039 manat at the end of last week. The weighted average exchange rate increased by 0.0099 manat and amounted to 1.8448 manat per euro.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the euro

April 1

1.8338

April 8

1.8417

April 2

1.8247

April 9

1.8456

April 3

1.8318

April 10

1.8456

April 4

1.8434

April 11

1.8456

April 5

1.8407

April 12

1.8456
April 6* 1.8423 - -

Average rate per week

1.8349

Average rate per week

1.8488

The official exchange rate of manat against the Russian ruble rose by 0.0001 manat last week. The weighted average rate decreased by 0.0001 manat and amounted to 0.0183 manat per ruble.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the Russian ruble

April 1

0.0184

April 8

0.0184

April 2

0.0184

April 9

0.0183

April 3

0.0184

April 10

0.0183

April 4

0.0184

April 11

0.0183

April 5

0.0184

April 12

0.0183
April 6* 0.0184 - -

Average rate per week

0.0184

Average rate per week

0.0183

The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira increased by 0.0002 manat last week. The weighted average rate fell by 0.0001 and amounted to 0.0525 manat per lira.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira

April 1

0.0524

April 8

0.0530

April 2

0.0527

April 9

0.0528

April 3

0.0529

April 10

0.0528

April 4

0.0532

April 11

0.0528

April 5

0.0532

April 12

0.0528
April 6* 0.0530 - -

Average rate per week

0.0529

Average rate per week

0.0528

To note, due to the Ramadan holiday falling on April 10 or 11, Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov has declared April 6 (Saturday) a working day to maintain the order of working days and days off, as April 12 falls on a Friday.

