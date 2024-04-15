Weekly review of Azerbaijan's currency market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 15. The official exchange rate of manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged at the end of this week, Trend reports.

The weighted average rate at the end of the week amounted to 1.7 manat per dollar.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the dollar April 1 1.7 April 8 1.7 April 2 1.7 April 9 1.7 April 3 1.7 April 10 1.7 April 4 1.7 April 11 1.7 April 5 1.7 April 12 1.7 April 6* - 1.7 Average rate per week 1.7 Average rate per week 1.7

The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro fell by 0.0039 manat at the end of last week. The weighted average exchange rate increased by 0.0099 manat and amounted to 1.8448 manat per euro.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the euro April 1 1.8338 April 8 1.8417 April 2 1.8247 April 9 1.8456 April 3 1.8318 April 10 1.8456 April 4 1.8434 April 11 1.8456 April 5 1.8407 April 12 1.8456 April 6* 1.8423 - - Average rate per week 1.8349 Average rate per week 1.8488

The official exchange rate of manat against the Russian ruble rose by 0.0001 manat last week. The weighted average rate decreased by 0.0001 manat and amounted to 0.0183 manat per ruble.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the Russian ruble April 1 0.0184 April 8 0.0184 April 2 0.0184 April 9 0.0183 April 3 0.0184 April 10 0.0183 April 4 0.0184 April 11 0.0183 April 5 0.0184 April 12 0.0183 April 6* 0.0184 - - Average rate per week 0.0184 Average rate per week 0.0183

The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira increased by 0.0002 manat last week. The weighted average rate fell by 0.0001 and amounted to 0.0525 manat per lira.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira April 1 0.0524 April 8 0.0530 April 2 0.0527 April 9 0.0528 April 3 0.0529 April 10 0.0528 April 4 0.0532 April 11 0.0528 April 5 0.0532 April 12 0.0528 April 6* 0.0530 - - Average rate per week 0.0529 Average rate per week 0.0528

To note, due to the Ramadan holiday falling on April 10 or 11, Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov has declared April 6 (Saturday) a working day to maintain the order of working days and days off, as April 12 falls on a Friday.

