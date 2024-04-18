Demand at Azerbaijani Central Bank's currency auction escalates

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 18. The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) held another currency auction on April 18, Trend reports.

The CBA data shows that the demand at the auction amounted to $79.8 million (an increase of 10.22 percent or $7.4 million compared to the previous auction) and was fully satisfied.

Meanwhile, at the previous currency auction, the demand amounted to $72.4 million.

The weighted average exchange rate at the end of the auction amounted to 1.7 AZN/1 USD.

Since the beginning of the year, $2.1 billion has been purchased at currency auctions. The maximum demand for currency was recorded at the auction held on February 13, 2024 - $151.1 million. Around $417.1 million were purchased at currency auctions in January 2024, $870.6 million in February, and $498.3 million in March.

To note, $3.8 billion was purchased at currency auctions in 2023.

The CBA started conducting currency auctions by unilaterally selling foreign currency under competitive conditions in mid-January 2017.

