Amsterdam port accelerates green hydrogen strategy with two key deals

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 20. The Port of Amsterdam has sealed two deals related to green hydrogen and its derivatives, Trend reports.

The first agreement involves a joint study agreement (JSA) between the Port of Amsterdam, Petronor, EnBW, and GasLog. This agreement aims to assess the technical and commercial feasibility of establishing a liquid hydrogen corridor linking Bilbao and Amsterdam.

The second agreement is an MoU between Petronor/Repsol, KLM, and the Port of Amsterdam, focusing on exploring the potential for producing synthetic aviation fuel (SAF) and hydrogen-based synthetic aviation fuel (e-SAF) in Bilbao.

Furthermore, one more agreement was struck between Evos and CEPSA. This deal aims to explore various methods for transporting hydrogen from southern Spain. In Amsterdam, Evos plans to use liquid organic hydrogen carriers (LOHC) for transportation, with one of its terminals gearing up to receive and store LOHC in existing tanks soon.

These agreements mark another milestone in the growing hydrogen ties between Spain and Amsterdam, building upon a previous partnership signed in June 2023 between the Port of Amsterdam, the Port of Bilbao in Spain, and other stakeholders.