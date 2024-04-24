Russia's Bashkortostan eyes long-term co-op with Azerbaijani entrepreneurs (UPDATED)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 24. Russia's Bashkortostan federal subject hopes for long-term cooperation with entrepreneurs of Azerbaijan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Agriculture of Bashkortostan Ilshat Fazrakhmanov said during the Azerbaijan-Bashkortostan Business Forum in Baku, Trend reports.

Fazrakhmanov stated that Bashkortostan is proposing agricultural cooperation with Azerbaijan.

"We plan to extend an invitation to Azerbaijani businesses to operate within our territories. We aim to establish comfortable conditions for the country's entrepreneurs to engage in mutually beneficial cooperation," he said.

It has been highlighted that the products manufactured will be exported to Azerbaijan, where Bashkortostan will receive a supply of fruits and vegetables in exchange.

He mentioned that Bashkortostan's favorable geographical location contributes to the expansion of the geography of product supplies from Azerbaijan to neighboring regions such as Naberezhnye Chelny, St. Petersburg, Izhevsk, etc.

“Bashkortostan has accumulated considerable experience in milk production and processing, as well as in the production of milk powder, poultry, beef, and honey. Besides, Bashkortostan ranks fourth in Russia in terms of investment attractiveness and has all the conditions for a successful business. Azerbaijan is a friendly country to us, with which we have maintained relations since the times of the Soviet Union. Therefore, we expect further expansion of cooperation,” he added.

To note, the Azerbaijan-Bashkortostan Business Forum was held in Baku on April 24. Within the forum, cooperation agreements were signed between the Association of Exhibition Organizers of Azerbaijan and Bashkir Exhibition Company (the agreement was signed by Farid Mammadov and Albina Kildigulova), MT Group, and Bashinkom NVP Company (Tarana Allahaverdiyeva and Linar Minnebayev).

