BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 23. The free balance on the single treasury account in Azerbaijan amounted to 970.7 million manat ($570.6 million) on January 1, 2024, the annual report "On the execution of the state budget of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2023" said, Trend reports.

The revenues of the general budget of 2023 amounted to 50 billion manat ($29.3 billion), which is 6.9 billion manat ($4.billion) or 16.2 percent more than the forecast of 43 billion manat ($25.2 million).

