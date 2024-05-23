Azerbaijan reports growth in tax debt for 2023

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 23. Tax debt increased by 421 million manat ($247.6 million) in Azerbaijan last year, Deputy Head of the State Tax Service under the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan Ilkin Valiyev said, Trend reports.

Valiyev made the remark during the discussion of the draft law "On the execution of the state budget of Azerbaijan for 2023" in the Azerbaijani parliament on May 23.

He pointed out that the tax calculated in 2023 amounted to a little more than 16 billion manat ($9.4 billion).

“That is, 16 billion manat is the taxes we calculated, and 421 million - the remaining debt, which made up less than three percent,” the official added.

