Azerbaijan spotlights number of new workplaces generated in country in 1Q2024

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 24. A total of 22,517 new jobs have been created in the first quarter of 2024, Trend reports, referring to the Azerbaijani State Statistics Committee.

According to the information, this indicator increased by 25.9 percent compared to the corresponding period last year.

Thus, 17,886 new jobs were opened in Azerbaijan in the first quarter of 2023.

Furthermore, a total of 20,037 new jobs were created at existing enterprises and organizations in Azerbaijan from January through March 2024, while 2,265 new jobs were created at new ones.

However, in the first quarter of this year, 2,955 new enterprises and organizations and 21,781 new subjects of individual entrepreneurship were created in Azerbaijan, which is a decrease of 27 percent and 27.4 percent, respectively, compared to the same period last year.

