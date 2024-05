Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 25. The price of an ounce of gold decreased by 175.7 manat, or $103.3 (4.24 percent) this week, Trend reports.

The weighted average cost of an ounce of gold grew by 49.2 manat or $28.9 (1.22 percent) compared to last week's figure, amounting to 4,070 manat ($2,394).

Gold ounce value change May 13 4,002 manat ($2,354) May 20 4,144 manat ($2,440) May 14 3,985 manat ($2,344) May 21 4,100 manat ($2,412) May 15 4,007 manat ($2,357) May 22 4,101 manat ($2,413) May 16 4,066 manat ($2,392) May 23 4,033 manat ($2,370) May 17 4,044 manat ($2,379) May 24 3,968 manat ($2,334) Weekly average 4,021 manat ($2,365) Weekly average 4,070 manat ($2,394)

This week, the price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan decreased by 3.25 manat ($1.9), or 5.93 percent.

The weighted average cost of an ounce of silver amounted to 53 manat ($31), which is 8.28 percent, or 4.06 manat ($2.39) more than last week's figure.

Silver ounce value change May 13 47.7 manat ($28.05) May 20 55 manat ($32) May 14 48.4 manat ($28.47) May 21 53 manat ($31) May 15 48.5 manat ($28.52) May 22 54 manat ($32) May 16 50.4 manat ($29.64) May 23 52 manat ($30.6) May 17 50.3 manat ($29.58) May 24 51.6 manat ($30.3) Weekly average 49.04 manat ($28.8) Weekly average 53 manat ($28.8)

This week, the price of an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan this week decreased by 116 manat ($68), or 6.26 percent.

The weighted average cost of an ounce of platinum increased by 14.4 manat, or $8.5 (0.81 percent), to 1,780 manat ($1,050) compared to last week's figure.

Platinum ounce value change May 13 1,695 manat ($997.05) May 20 1,855 manat ($1,091) May 14 1,702 manat ($1,001) May 21 1,762 manat ($1,036) May 15 1,796 manat ($1,056) May 22 1,783 manat ($1,050) May 16 1,882 manat ($1,107) May 23 1,760 manat ($1,035) May 17 1,809 manat ($1,064) May 24 1,740 manat ($1,023) Weekly average 1,765 manat ($1,038) Weekly average 1,780 manat ($1,050)

During this week, the price per ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan decreased by 71 manat or $41.8 (4.11 percent).

The weighted average cost of an ounce of palladium increased by 1.61 percent, or 27 manat ($16), compared to the indicator of last week, amounting to 1,706 manat ($1,003).

Palladium ounce value change May 13 1,668 manat ($981.1) May 20 1,730 manat ($1,017) May 14 1,646 manat ($968.2) May 21 1,721 manat ($1,012) May 15 1,691 manat ($994.7) May 22 1,740 manat ($1,023) May 16 1,723 manat ($1,013) May 23 1,700 manat ($1,000) May 17 1,669 manat ($981.7) May 24 1,660 manat ($976.5) Weekly average 1,679 manat ($987.6) Weekly average 1,706 manat ($1,003)

