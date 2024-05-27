Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan review various projects co-op agenda

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, May 27. President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has met with Turkmenistan's Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Minister of Foreign Affairs Rashid Meredov, who arrived in Astana on an official visit, Trend reports.

Welcoming the Turkmen diplomat, President Tokayev expressed satisfaction with the current state of Kazakh-Turkmen relations, which are steadily strengthening in the spirit of friendship, good neighborliness, and strategic partnership.

"We view Turkmenistan as a reliable strategic partner, a nation close to us in spirit and history. Indeed, in recent years, cooperation between our countries has been on the rise, gaining new momentum, particularly in strategic economic sectors," Tokayev noted.

Rashid Meredov expressed gratitude for the traditionally warm reception and confirmed Ashgabat's commitment to further enhancing bilateral cooperation with Astana across all areas of intergovernmental relations.

During the meeting, they reviewed the progress of major projects in the trade, economic, energy, and transport-logistics sectors, emphasizing the importance of bringing these projects to completion, which will further affirm the special nature of the relationship between the two brotherly nations.

The sides also focused on deepening cultural and humanitarian ties, which are being enriched with new content each year.

The discussions included current regional and international issues, as well as the schedule of upcoming high-level contacts.