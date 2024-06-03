Ukraine, Azerbaijan stand ready to boost trade, economic co-op in all areas - ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 3. Ukraine and Azerbaijan confirm their readiness to boost trade and economic cooperation in all areas, the newly appointed Ukrainian Ambassador Yuriy Husyev said during a press conference held in Baku today, Trend reports.

“Ukraine and Azerbaijan confirm their readiness to intensify trade and economic cooperation in all areas, including energy, transport, ecology, investment projects, and many other areas.

Recently, bilateral trade between the countries has grown in the supply of agricultural products. High-quality and tasty Ukrainian food products, as well as Azerbaijani vegetables and fruits, deserve particular attention,” he explained.

To note, the Azerbaijani State Customs Committee's data shows that trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Ukraine from January through April of this year reached $152.9 million (an increase of 44.59 percent). Exports accounted for $50.29 million, while imports accounted for $102.6 million.

