Energy co-op between Azerbaijan, Türkiye hugely benefits entire region

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 4. The energy cooperation between Azerbaijan and Türkiye has brought significant benefits to the entire region, Minister of Energy & Natural Resources of Türkiye Alparslan Bayraktar said, Trend reports.

Bayraktar said this while reading out an address by President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan during the inauguration of the 29th International Caspian Oil and Gas Exhibition and the 12th Caspian International Power and Green Energy Exhibition, known as Caspian Power, during the Baku Energy Week at Baku Expo Center.

“We want to further deepen cooperation between the two countries,” he emphasized.

Will be updated