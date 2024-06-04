Europe highly values cooperation with Azerbaijan in energy sector - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 4. Europe considers cooperation with Azerbaijan in the energy sector highly important, Director of the Energy Platform Task Force and International Relations-Directorate−General for Energy European Commission Cristina Lobillo Borrero said, Trend reports.

She made the statement at the opening ceremony of the 29th International Caspian Oil and Gas Exhibition and the 12th Caspian International Power and Green Energy Exhibition, known as Caspian Power, during the Baku Energy Week at Baku Expo Center.

“President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and EU Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson emphasize the significance of our strategic energy partnership. They value the progress achieved together over the past two years, through intensive collaboration towards our shared objectives,” she said.

Cristina Lobillo highlighted that gas from Azerbaijan began flowing through the Southern Gas Corridor to Europe at the end of 2020. As a result, natural gas supplies to the EU have risen by over 40 percent since 2021.

"This has mitigated the most severe impacts of the energy crisis. We are expanding our infrastructure in the European Union to ensure that gas can reach a wider range of end users across Europe," she said.

"Our bilateral cooperation is increasingly focused on enhancing the influence of the transitional energy sector as well. I am confident that we can collaborate with other dedicated partners to advance significant objectives," the official added.

Baku Energy Week, which runs from June 4 to 6, includes three major activities: the 29th Caspian Oil & Gas Exhibition, the 12th Caspian International Energy and Green Energy Exhibition Caspian Power, and the 29th Baku Energy Forum.

