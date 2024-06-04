President Ilham Aliyev distinguished himself by uniting OPEC, non-OPEC producers - SecGen

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 4. President Ilham Aliyev stood out among a handful of world leaders in his efforts to bring together OPEC and non-OPEC producers, OPEC Secretary General Haitham Al Ghais said, Trend reports.

He made the statement at the opening ceremony of the 29th International Caspian Oil and Gas Exhibition and the 12th Caspian International Power and Green Energy Exhibition, known as Caspian Power, during the Baku Energy Week at Baku Expo Center.

"Azerbaijan, under the able leadership of His Excellency President Aliyev, is a great friend of OPEC and a supporter of the Declaration of Cooperation between OPEC and non-OPEC oil-producing countries.

In fact, His Excellency President Aliyev was one of the few global leaders who helped bring OPEC and non-OPEC producers together back in 2016, when the declaration of cooperation was signed, widely known as the OPEC plus agreement.

His Excellency has enabled the declaration of cooperation to become a cornerstone of maintaining a balanced and stable market,” he said.

He said OPEC supports Azerbaijan's constructive engagement for a successful COP29.

“I'm sure it will be a great success, and we are standing shoulder to shoulder and side by side with you.

The focus on enhancing international cooperation and climate action is important to advance the objectives.

We need to allow each country to chart its own path based on its national circumstances, taking into account the principles of equity and common but differentiated responsibilities and respective capabilities,” said Haitham Al Ghais.

The OPEC Secretary General also stressed that the organization welcomes Azerbaijan's ambitious plans to produce a diverse portfolio of energy, including oil and gas, and other strategic sectors like offshore wind, solar, and hydrogen.

