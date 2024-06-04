Azerbaijan can rely on full EU support for COP29 - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 4. Azerbaijan can count on the full support of the EU in holding COP29, Director of the Energy Platform Task Force and International Relations–Directorate−General for Energy European Commission Cristina Lobillo Borrero said during Baku Energy Week at Baku Expo Center, Trend reports.

“Hosting COP29 presents a singular opportunity to implement these concepts in a manner that enhances our energy security, boosts investment in renewable energy, fortifies our industrial foundations, fosters a just energy transition and trade within our market, and ultimately steers our economies towards achieving zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. You can rely on the full support of the European Union to ensure the success of COP29 on a global scale,” she said.

She mentioned two specific initiatives of particular significance in the renewable energy sector, one being a partnership among Azerbaijan, Georgia, Romania, and Hungary aimed at creating a green energy corridor.



"Other countries have also shown interest in joining this initiative. An inclusive approach can enhance the advantages of infrastructure development and market integration at the regional level.

Another crucial initiative is the agreement between the Serbian Renewable Energy Agency and the European Wind Energy Association within Europe to develop offshore wind energy in the Caspian Sea. With a unique blend of potential and ambition, I believe this initiative holds immense promise and has garnered considerable interest from all parties to showcase its feasibility and translate it into reality," Cristina Lobillo added.

The Baku Energy Week, taking place from June 4 to 6, comprises three main events: the 29th Caspian Oil & Gas Exhibition, the 12th Caspian International Energy and Green Energy Exhibition Caspian Power, and the 29th Baku Energy Forum.

