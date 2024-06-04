Azerbaijan gains global attention as green energy hub - minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 4. Azerbaijan attracts the world's attention as a center of green energy, Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov said on X, Trend reports.

According to him, over the past 30 years since the first International Caspian Oil and Gas Exhibition, this platform has become a vivid chronicle of the history of Azerbaijan's development as an energy country.

“The participation of up to 300 companies from 37 countries and the laying of the foundation of 1000 MW solar-wind power plants in this exhibition, timed to coincide with the 30th anniversary of the Contract of the Century, show that this platform is becoming a successful model of cooperation on diversified energy sources and supplies. With the initiative and huge projects of Azerbaijan, the Caspian Sea is already in the world's attention as a center of green energy,” the publication says.

To note, the Azerbaijani capital hosts the 29th International Caspian Oil and Gas Exhibition and the 12th Caspian International Power and Green Energy Exhibition, known as Caspian Power, within Baku Energy Week.

