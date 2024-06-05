Utilizing digital tools stands crucial for decarbonization - Wood

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 5. Decarbonization needs using digital tools, Decarbonization Director within Wood Stuart Turl said at the 29th Baku Energy Week, Trend reports.

“The issue is about real-time monitoring of emissions levels, advanced methane control systems and emission calculations,” he emphasized.

He suggests that incorporating artificial intelligence tools can enhance the efficiency of producing green hydrogen or renewable energy based on consumption and demand requirements.

“These are all the tools and digital solutions that are available on the market now, so we need to use them,” he explained.

Turl also emphasized the importance of utilizing global expertise for the transition to green energy.

To note, the 29th Baku Energy Forum, a significant event in the energy sector of the Caspian region, is currently taking place as part of the Baku Energy Week on June 5–6 at the environmentally conscious Baku Convention Center in Azerbaijan.

