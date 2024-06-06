Second day of 29th Baku Energy Week kicks off (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 6. The second day of the 29th Baku Energy Forum kicked off on June 6, Trend reports.

Today's panel discussions will cover topics such as "Gas Dialogue: The Role of Gas Supply in the Energy Crisis," "Exploration and Production Opportunities in the Caspian Region," "Oil Flows: Cross-Logistics and Infrastructure Development in Azerbaijan," "The Role of Human Capital in a Successful Energy Transition," and "Empowering and Accelerating Green Transition: Strategies for COP29 and for Green World".

On June 5 and 6, the 29th Baku Energy Forum, one of the most significant energy events in the Caspian region, is being held at the Baku Congress Center, designed with an ecological concept, as part of Baku Energy Week.

The Baku Energy Forum is supported by the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Azerbaijan, with the State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) as the main partner. For the first time, the forum is being held with the support of OPEC.

More than 600 delegates are participating in the forum. In addition to Azerbaijan, representatives from Australia, Austria, Belarus, Belgium, Bulgaria, the UK, Hungary, Georgia, Israel, India, Italy, Kazakhstan, Qatar, China, Latvia, Monaco, the Netherlands, Norway, the UAE, Russia, Romania, Saudi Arabia, Slovenia, the US, Uzbekistan, Ukraine, Finland, France, the Czech Republic, Switzerland, Sweden, and Japan will also be present. This year, the forum features a record number of speakers - 81.

The forum's agenda includes critical energy issues for both Azerbaijan and the entire Caspian region. Key points on the agenda focus on reviewing and financing projects related to energy security, the energy transition, and green energy.