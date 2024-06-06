BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 6. The Czech Republic expects gas share growth in electricity production, Director of the Department of Strategy and International Cooperation in Energy at the country's Ministry of Industry and Trade Petr Binhack said, Trend reports.

He made the remark during today's panel discussion themed "Gas Dialogue: The Role of Gas Supply During the Energy Crisis" at the 29th Baku Energy Forum in Azerbaijan.

“Gas currently contributes to nearly five percent of electricity production in the Czech Republic. It is anticipated that around 10 percent of our electricity will be derived from natural gas by 2035. By incorporating renewable sources, we can make significant progress towards our ultimate objective of achieving climate neutrality by 2050,” the official emphasized.

According to Binhack, the landlocked Czech Republic relied on Russian gas and oil for nearly all of its energy needs until 2022.

“Nevertheless, we have managed to decrease our reliance on Russia for energy,” he added.

To note, over 600 delegates are participating in the forum, which began on June 5, representing a diverse range of countries including Australia, Austria, Belarus, Belgium, Bulgaria, China, the Czech Republic, Finland, France, Georgia, Hungary, India, Israel, Italy, Japan, Kazakhstan, Latvia, Monaco, the Netherlands, Norway, UAE, Qatar, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Slovenia, Sweden, Switzerland, Ukraine, the UK, the US, and Uzbekistan. This year's forum boasts a record number of speakers, totaling 81.

The Forum's agenda will address energy issues of significance for Azerbaijan and the broader Caspian region, focusing primarily on considerations and financing related to energy security, energy transition, and green energy projects.

