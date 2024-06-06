Demand for natural gas to continue for many years - bp

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 6. Demand for natural gas will continue for many years, bp AGT Vice-President Gas and Low Carbon Energy (LCE), Caspian Gas Growth, Katerina Papalexandri said, Trend reports.

She made the remark during today's panel discussion themed "Gas Dialogue: The Role of Gas Supply During the Energy Crisis" at the 29th Baku Energy Forum in Azerbaijan.

"Gas is a crucial fuel and will continue to hold its significance. We are confident that the importance and need for natural gas will persist for a considerable period of time. Gas is a more cost-effective and environmentally friendly option compared to coal, making it a great choice for reducing emissions. It has become evident in the United States over the past twenty years,” she emphasized.

According to her, gas provides backup power for renewable energy sources and solves the problem of interruptions in their work.

At the same time, according to Papalexandri, the cost of storing natural gas is quite low.

To note, over 600 delegates are participating in the forum, which began on June 5, representing a diverse range of countries including Australia, Austria, Belarus, Belgium, Bulgaria, China, the Czech Republic, Finland, France, Georgia, Hungary, India, Israel, Italy, Japan, Kazakhstan, Latvia, Monaco, the Netherlands, Norway, UAE, Qatar, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Slovenia, Sweden, Switzerland, Ukraine, the UK, the US, and Uzbekistan. This year's forum boasts a record number of speakers, totaling 81.

The Forum's agenda will address energy issues of significance for Azerbaijan and the broader Caspian region, focusing primarily on considerations and financing related to energy security, energy transition, and green energy projects.

