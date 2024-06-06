BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 6. Germany plans to commission two LNG terminals in 2024, Uniper's Vice President Michael Hilmer said during today's panel discussion themed "Gas Dialogue: The Role of Gas Supply During the Energy Crisis" at the 29th Baku Energy Forum in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

“By the end of this year, two new LNG terminals in Germany will be commissioned with a throughput capacity of about five billion cubic meters each. Thus, a significant volume of gas will become available to the country,” he emphasized.

According to him, Germany managed to significantly reduce the consumption of Russian gas by replacing imports with supplies from the US.

“Currently, the majority of LNG volumes in Germany are supplied by US companies,” he added.

To note, over 600 delegates are participating in the forum, which began on June 5, representing a diverse range of countries including Australia, Austria, Belarus, Belgium, Bulgaria, China, the Czech Republic, Finland, France, Georgia, Hungary, India, Israel, Italy, Japan, Kazakhstan, Latvia, Monaco, the Netherlands, Norway, UAE, Qatar, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Slovenia, Sweden, Switzerland, Ukraine, the UK, the US, and Uzbekistan. This year's forum boasts a record number of speakers, totaling 81.

The Forum's agenda will address energy issues of significance for Azerbaijan and the broader Caspian region, focusing primarily on considerations and financing related to energy security, energy transition, and green energy projects.

