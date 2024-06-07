Suburban passenger transportation in Azerbaijan to receive subsidies - minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 7. Suburban passenger transportation in Azerbaijan will be subsidized, the country's Finance Minister Samir Sharifov said, Trend reports.

He made the remark during today's discussion of changes to the current-year state budget in the country's parliament.

According to him, the main goal of the discussed changes is to create additional financial support to resolve issues identified by President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev by increasing revenues.

The minister pointed out that the revision will optimize budget expenses in the amount of 852 million manat ($501.18 million) and create financial support for the necessary expenses for investment-oriented infrastructure projects, among others.

To note, in the revision of the state budget for 2024, revenues are projected at 36.35 million manat ($21.38 million), which is 2.18 million manat ($1.28 million), or 6.4 percent more than the approved figure.

