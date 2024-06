Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 8. The price of an ounce of gold increased by 110.6 manat, or $65 (2.8 percent), this week, Trend reports.

The weighted average cost of an ounce of gold grew by 13.8 manat or $8 (0.35 percent) compared to last week's figure, amounting to 3,999 manat ($2,352).

Gold ounce value change May 27 3,983 manat ($2,341) June 3 3,946 manat ($2,321) May 28 3,983 manat ($2,341) June 4 3,993 manat ($2,348) May 29 4,009 manat ($2,358) June 5 3,975 manat ($2,338) May 30 3,969 manat ($2,334) June 6 4,028 manat ($2,369) May 31 3,985 manat ($2,343) June 7 4,056 manat ($2,385) Weekly average 3,986 manat ($2,344) Weekly average 3,999 manat ($2,352)

This week, the price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan increased by 2.1 manat ($1.2), or 4.14 percent.

The weighted average cost of an ounce of silver amounted to 51.8 manat ($30.5), which is 2.43 percent, or 1.29 manat (76 cents) less than last week's figure.

Silver ounce value change May 27 52.4 manat ($31) June 3 51.4 manat ($30) May 28 52.4 manat ($31) June 4 52 manat ($30.6) May 29 54.6 manat ($32) June 5 50.5 manat ($29.7) May 30 53.8 manat ($31.6) June 6 52 manat ($30.6) May 31 52.6 manat ($30.9) June 7 53.5 manat ($31.5) Weekly average 53 manat ($31) Weekly average 51.8 manat ($30.5)

This week, the price of an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan decreased by 51 manat ($30), or 2.88 percent.

The weighted average cost of an ounce of platinum fell by 47 manat, or $27.6 (2.66 percent), to 1,722 manat ($1,012) compared to last week's figure.

Platinum ounce value change May 27 1,771 manat ($1,041) June 3 1,768 manat ($1,040) May 28 1,771 manat ($1,041) June 4 1,734 manat ($1,020) May 29 1,804 manat ($1,061) June 5 1,685 manat ($991) May 30 1,757 manat ($1,033) June 6 1,707 manat ($1,004) May 31 1,742 manat ($1,025) June 7 1,717 manat ($1,010) Weekly average 1,769 manat ($1,040) Weekly average 1,722 manat ($1,012)

During this week, the price per ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan rose by 34 manat or $20 (2.2 percent).

The weighted average cost of an ounce of palladium decreased by 4.01 percent, or 65.9 manat ($39), compared to the indicator of last week, amounting to 1,579 manat ($929).

Palladium ounce value change May 27 1,665 manat ($979) June 3 1,548 manat ($910) May 28 1,665 manat ($979) June 4 1,578 manat ($928) May 29 1,669 manat ($982) June 5 1,578 manat ($928) May 30 1,612 manat ($948) June 6 1,606 manat ($945) May 31 1,608 manat ($946) June 7 1,582 manat ($930) Weekly average 1,644 manat ($967) Weekly average 1,579 manat ($929)

