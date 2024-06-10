Mobile industry instrumental in helping Azerbaijan reach its 2030 goals - Kanako Mabuchi

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 10. The mobile industry is instrumental in helping Azerbaijan reach its goals set for 2030, said Kanako Mabuchi, Head of the United Nations Resident Coordinator's Office in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

She made the remark during an event themed "Sustainable Development: Issues and Solutions".

"The mobile industry plays a vital role in realizing Azerbaijan's 2030 objectives. It has the potential to drive positive change, expand community opportunities, and forge a sustainable future. With the increasing number of mobile phone and internet users, along with the rapid adoption of mobile-based services and the integration of sustainable business practices, the mobile industry can significantly contribute to these goals. Therefore, we anticipate the mobile industry to be an integral part of the collective effort towards achieving Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)," she stressed.

