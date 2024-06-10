Mobile industry plays crucial role in global sustainable development - UN rep (UPDATED)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 10. The mobile industry plays a crucial role in global sustainable development, said Kanako Mabuchi, Head of the United Nations Resident Coordinator's Office in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

She made the remark during an event themed "Sustainable Development: Issues and Solutions".

"We have the technology needed to achieve ESG goals, and mobile communication is a prime example with its far-reaching impact on global connectivity. Today, we welcome a representative from the mobile industry, underscoring its significant contribution to global sustainable development by making technology more inclusive and accessible, particularly to vulnerable populations," she emphasized.

To note, information and communication enterprises in Azerbaijan provided services worth 920.8 million manat ($541.4 million) from January through April 2024. 77 percent of these services were rendered to the population.

During the reporting period, revenues from mobile communication services in Azerbaijan amounted to 354.2 million manat ($208.2 million) (38.5 percent of the total revenues of the telecommunications market).

Following the results of 2023, information and communication enterprises in Azerbaijan provided services worth 3.2 billion manat ($1.8 billion) (16.3 percent growth).

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel