Kazakhstan reveals South Korea's place in trade turnover rankings

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, June 12. South Korea ranks 4th in terms of foreign trade turnover with Kazakhstan and is among the top ten largest foreign investors in the country, said President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Trend reports.

"South Korea has emerged as a genuine economic and technological powerhouse globally, with its globally renowned corporations serving as significant assets in advancing the country's position on the international stage," said President Tokayev, as he met with his South Korean counterpart Yoon Suk Yeol in Astana.

President Yoon Suk Yeol added that the Republic of Korea is committed to advancing together hand in hand towards a brighter and more prosperous future with Kazakhstan, its "key strategic partner".

During the talks, the sides discussed the prospects of bilateral cooperation across various sectors including energy, infrastructure, manufacturing, engineering, trade, transportation, logistics, digitization, aerospace, finance, education, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, tourism, culture, ecology, and more.

The trade turnover between the countries in 2023 exceeded $6 billion. Exports to South Korea during the reporting period totaled $3.8 billion, while imports from South Korea reached $2.2 billion.

Meanwhile, President Yoon Suk Yeol embarked on his trip to Central Asia on June 10.

As part of this visit, South Korea intends to convene a six-party summit with Central Asian nations next year, including Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Tajikistan, and Kyrgyzstan, with the initial round of meetings to be hosted in South Korea.