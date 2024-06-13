Georgia sees drop in FDI in 1Q2024

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 13. Foreign direct investment (FDI) in Georgia in the first quarter of 2024, according to a preliminary estimate, dropped by 64.4 percent compared to January-March 2023, totaling $201.4 million, says the National Statistics Office of Georgia, Trend reports.

Statistics show that, in January-March 2024, equity capital amounted to $75.9 million, down 77.7 percent from the same period last year.

Additionally, reinvestments fell by 51.5 percent, totaling $92.5 million. Debt obligations, which include trade credits and loans, decreased by 7.8 percent, reaching $32.9 million.

Investments also came from the Netherlands, the Marshall Islands, Japan, China, Azerbaijan, Malta, Denmark, and other countries.