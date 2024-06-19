Azerbaijan counts foreign wheat imports for 5M2024

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 19. Azerbaijan imported 328,500 tons of wheat from January through May of this year, Trend reports via the State Customs Committee.

In the reporting period, the cost of imported wheat totaled $72.7 million. This represents a decrease of 121,600 tons (27 percent) in volume and $62.2 million (46.1 percent) in value compared to the first five months of last year.

In the meantime, wheat imports were just a drop in the bucket, accounting for a mere one percent of Azerbaijan's overall imports.

Compared to 2022, the country's import of wheat last year was over 1.17 million tons, a decrease of 9.1 percent, or 117,655 tons.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel