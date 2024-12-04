Azerbaijan, OECD discuss development of cooperation in new directions (UPDATED)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 4. Azerbaijan and the OECD have discussed issues of cooperation development in new directions, Trend reports via Azerbaijan's Ministry of Economy.

Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov held a meeting with the delegation headed by Chairman of the Working Group on State Property and Privatization of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), Director General of the UK Public Investment Authority Charles Donald.

In the course of the meeting, the successful partnership with the OECD was noted, and the importance of joint efforts in various spheres was emphasized. Information was presented on measures taken towards diversification of the Azerbaijani economy, reduction of state participation in state-owned enterprises, increase of economic efficiency, and financial stability.

The OECD representatives expressed satisfaction with the implementation of joint projects with Azerbaijan and shared experience on the principles of management of state enterprises of the organization's member countries.

Issues of the development of cooperation between Azerbaijan and the OECD in new directions, the sustainable activity of Azerbaijan Investment Holding and its portfolio companies, and management in accordance with the principles of corporate governance were discussed.