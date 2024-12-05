EDB unveils projected investment trajectory through 2026

ALMATY, Kazakhstan, December 5. The Eurasian Development Bank's (EDB) annual investment volume is set to hit $6.5 billion, riding high on the results of three years of putting the EDB strategy for 2022-2026 into action, which is nearly 20 percent above the initial target laid out in the strategy, Chairman of the EDB Board Nikolay Podguzov said during a final press conference today, Trend reports.

"In 2022 and 2023, we led in facilitating private sector investment initiatives in the Eurasian region. The level of non-sovereign financing in this era surpasses $4.1 billion. Regarding non-sovereign finance, the bank unequivocally surpasses all other international financial institutions active in the region," he said.

As Podguzov puts it, the EDB is on track to hit the ground running, with forecasts pointing to a leap over the 60 percent threshold of its five-year investment strategy by year’s end (the investment volume target for 2022–2026 stands at a hefty $10.9 billion).

"The EDB is a crucial component of the global financial community and a proactive participant in Central Asia. International development banks and organizations are jointly accountable for tackling the difficulties confronting the region. We are collaboratively addressing difficulties pertaining to transportation, efficient water resource management, energy, and food security," he pointed out.

The Eurasian Development Bank is an international development finance agency that invests in the economic development, commercial relations, and integration of Eurasian countries. The EDB was established in 2006 and is based in Almaty, Kazakhstan.

