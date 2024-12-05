EDB offers helping hand to Kyrgyz highway feasibility study

ALMATY, Kazakhstan, December 5. The Eurasian Development Bank (EDB) and the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic have joined forces to ink an agreement aimed at lending a helping hand for the construction of the Bishkek-Kuntuu-Belogorka-Suusamyr highway project, Trend reports

According to the information, within the framework of the technical assistance project, a pre-feasibility study will be developed for the construction of an alternative highway that will connect Bishkek with the southern and western regions of the country. Funding of up to $200,000 will be provided from the bank's Technical Assistance Fund (TAF).

"Implementing its Development Strategy and the Bank's country strategy in the Kyrgyz Republic, the EDB finances the development of a pre-feasibility study for the project "Construction of the Bishkek-Kuntuu-Belogorka-Suusamyr highway" at the expense of the FCS. The project is a part of the key investment megaproject "Eurasian transport framework," which aims to strengthen the transport connectivity of the Kyrgyz Republic's economic centers and increase the transit potential of road transportation through Kyrgyzstan between neighboring countries. To develop the Eurasian transport framework, the Bank uses all the tools of a modern development institution. This agreement is a vivid example of initiating and nurturing projects throughout the entire life cycle—from the stage of idea inception and development of project initiatives to project implementation,” emphasized Nikolay Podguzov, Chairman of the EDB Board.

The new highway route is of immense strategic, economic, and social importance for Kyrgyzstan. In addition to its impact on the development of transportation infrastructure, it will affect the accessibility of mineral deposits and create new jobs both during the construction and operation of the highway.

“The existing Bishkek-Osh highway is the main road artery of the republic. The intensity of vehicular traffic on it averages 5,000–18,000 vehicles per day, and it can no longer cope with the growing flow. The PPP project aims to alleviate traffic congestion between Bishkek and Osh, the country's two largest cities. Furthermore, the project holds strategic significance for the economic and social development of the Kyrgyz Republic, as it will shorten the current route by 164 kilometers and provide an alternative route to the southern regions, thereby enhancing the accessibility of transportation in developed areas. So, the construction of the road will contribute to the development of international and domestic tourism and trade; bus service can be launched along the new route, and new jobs will appear both during the construction of the road and during its operation,” commented the Deputy Minister of Transport and Communications of the Kyrgyz Republic Bekzhan Rysmendeyev.

The project is an important element of the EDB's large-scale initiative “Eurasian Transport Framework,” aimed at developing a network of international transport corridors in the Eurasian space along the “East-West” and “North-South” axes.

The Eurasian Development Bank is an international development finance agency that invests in the economic development, commercial relations, and integration of Eurasian countries. The EDB was established in 2006 and is based in Almaty, Kazakhstan.

