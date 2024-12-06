Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Azerbaijan's Baku Stock Exchange experiences remarkable uptick in its turnover

Economy Materials 6 December 2024 09:44 (UTC +04:00)
Sadig Javadov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 6. In the first 11 months of this year, the river of transactions flowing through the Baku Stock Exchange swelled, reflecting a vibrant surge in the value of its financial instruments.

Data obtained by Trend from the BSE shows that this figure amounted to 63.7 billion manat ($37.4 billion), up 41.9 billion manat ($24.5 billion) or 2.9 times (191.9 percent) compared to the same period last year.

To note, last year, the total value of transactions across all financial instruments on the BSE equaled 21.8 billion manat ($12.9 billion).

Repo transactions accounted for 55.8 billion manat ($32.8 billion) of the BSE's turnover, which is 42.7 billion manat ($25.1 billion) or 4.3 times (326.2 percent) more than the previous year.

