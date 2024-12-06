Azerbaijan's Baku Stock Exchange experiences remarkable uptick in its turnover

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 6. In the first 11 months of this year, the river of transactions flowing through the Baku Stock Exchange swelled, reflecting a vibrant surge in the value of its financial instruments.

Data obtained by Trend from the BSE shows that this figure amounted to 63.7 billion manat ($37.4 billion), up 41.9 billion manat ($24.5 billion) or 2.9 times (191.9 percent) compared to the same period last year.

To note, last year, the total value of transactions across all financial instruments on the BSE equaled 21.8 billion manat ($12.9 billion).

Repo transactions accounted for 55.8 billion manat ($32.8 billion) of the BSE's turnover, which is 42.7 billion manat ($25.1 billion) or 4.3 times (326.2 percent) more than the previous year.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel