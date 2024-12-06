Chinese ambassador to Kazakhstan completes his mission

Photo: Official telegram channel of the Embassy of Russian Federation in Kazakhstan

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, December 6. The Chinese Ambassador to Kazakhstan, Zhang Xiao, is completing his career, Trend reports.

This became known on December 5, when the Ambassador of the Russian Federation to the Republic of Kazakhstan, Alexei Borodavkin, attended a reception marking the completion of the diplomatic mission of the Ambassador of the People's Republic of China in the Republic of Kazakhstan, Mr. Zhang Xiao.

During a conversation with the Chinese Ambassador and his wife, Alexei Borodavkin expressed gratitude for the unwavering positive attitude of the head of the Chinese diplomatic mission in Kazakhstan and Chinese diplomats toward constructive dialogue and fruitful cooperation with Russian colleagues. He also expressed confidence in the continued strengthening of the comprehensive partnership and strategic interaction between Russia and China and wished Zhang Xiao success in his future endeavors after returning to his homeland.

It is worth noting that the day before, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received the Chinese ambassador and awarded him the Order of "Dostyk" ("Friendship") of the II degree.

To note, Zhang Xiao served as the extraordinary and plenipotentiary ambassador of the PRC to the Republic of Kazakhstan since August 31, 2018. Prior to that, he held a position in the Department of Europe and Central Asia at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the PRC (at the level of department director).

