EBRD to support Romania’s second round of renewable energy auctions

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 7. The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Romania’s Ministry of Energy to support the country’s renewable energy initiatives, Trend reports.

The agreement, signed by Energy Minister Sebastian Burduja and EBRD Head of Romania Victoria Zinchuk, outlines plans to enhance renewable energy auctions and introduce new mechanisms to advance energy storage capabilities.

Following the success of Romania's first renewable energy auction in September, which allocated 1.5 GW for solar and wind projects, the EBRD will assist in organizing a second round of auctions by the end of 2025. This next phase aims to tender 3.5 GW of renewable capacity and includes plans for developing energy storage schemes, such as pumped storage hydropower, and addressing regulatory requirements for integrating storage systems into energy markets.

Minister Burduja emphasized the partnership's importance, stating, "This collaboration will strengthen Romania's energy system, attracting investments and advancing renewable energy generation." Victoria Zinchuk of the EBRD reiterated the Bank’s commitment to supporting Romania’s energy transition and fostering private sector involvement.

Romania’s renewable energy targets, outlined in its National Energy and Climate Plan, include achieving 38.3% renewable energy in gross final consumption by 2030. A draft energy strategy aims for 44% from low-carbon sources by 2035.

To date, the EBRD has financed nearly 1 GW of renewable capacity in Romania in 2023, mobilizing over 1 billion euros in additional investments. Since its inception, the EBRD has invested 11.5 billion euros in Romania across 550 projects.