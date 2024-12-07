Revival of historical Silk Road holds great importance - Turkish MP

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 7. Revival of the historical Silk Road holds great importance, Deputy Chairman of the Republican People's Party group in the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye Murat Emir said during an international parliamentary conference themed "Parliamentarism: Traditions and Prospects" today, Trend reports.

According to him, the war in Ukraine has affected cargo transportation in Eurasia, as well as supply chains in the South.

“Therefore, the revival of the Middle Corridor - the historical Silk Road, in terms of ensuring the sustainability of transportation, is even more important,” he added.

