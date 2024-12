Photo: Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Azerbaijan/Facebook

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 9. Azerbaijan exported 29,359 tons of pomegranates from January through November 2024, Trend reports, citing the country’s Ministry of Agriculture.

The ministry noted that the export volume increased by 16.2 percent year-on-year.

To note, Azerbaijan exported 25,259 tons of pomegranates worth $27.3 million in the first 11 months of 2023.

