Azerbaijan to renovate State Migration Service Administrative Building in its Khankendi

Photo: State Migration Service of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 9. A total of 275,226 manat ($161,899) has been allocated for an overhaul of the two-story administrative building of the State Migration Service of Azerbaijan in Khankendi city, Trend reports via the unified internet portal of state procurement.

According to the information, the State Migration Service has already started preparatory works in this regard.

The agency entrusted AQROMAN LLC with the execution of these works and signed a contract with the ordering party.

To note, "AQROMAN" Ltd. was registered in 2020. The legal representative of the company is Rafiyev Muzadil.