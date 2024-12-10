EIB supports sustainable wastewater management in Navarra with major loan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 10. The European Investment Bank (EIB) and Nilsa, a public entity under the Department of Territorial Cohesion of the Government of Navarra, have finalized a 36.5 million euro loan agreement to fund the construction and modernization of wastewater treatment infrastructure in the region, Trend reports.

The loan will primarily focus on improving and renovating wastewater treatment facilities, some of which have been in operation for nearly three decades.

Additionally, the project includes the treatment of sludge from wastewater and the construction of new treatment plants in smaller towns with populations ranging from 100 to 250 people. Navarra already ensures wastewater treatment in larger towns and villages with over 250 inhabitants.

This initiative is part of the EIB's ongoing efforts to support environmental sustainability and promote a circular economy, particularly through effective wastewater management. In line with European carbon neutrality objectives, the project includes the installation of solar panels at wastewater treatment plants.

The use of treated sludges for soil application will also contribute to agricultural benefits and environmental preservation while offering cost savings to farmers. This project reflects the region's commitment to fostering circular economy practices within the sector.