Kazakh President inspects operations at steel pipe plant (PHOTO)

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, December 10. President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev familiarized himself with the operations of a steel pipe manufacturing plant in Aktobe, Trend reports.

During his working visit to the Aktobe region, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev toured the steel pipe plant. He was informed that the facility produces 20,000 tons of products per year. The plant, worth $7 million, was commissioned in July of this year.

According to the plant's founder, Mirgali Burbaev, installations for the production of pipes and metal structures are now operational. The president was also presented with the plant's long-term development plans. The enterprise intends to expand its product range and increase the production capacity of its workshops.

Tokayev also visited an exhibition of local manufacturers, which showcased equipment for industrial enterprises and the railway sector, medical devices, pharmaceuticals, workwear, household chemicals, and plumbing products.

To note, today, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in the Aktobe region of Kazakhstan on a business trip. As part of his visit, the President toured secondary school No. 1, the Khromtau Mining and Technical Higher College, familiarized himself with the operations of the "Bolashak" mine in Khromtau, reviewed the socio-economic development of the Aktobe region, and inspected the building of the Operational Management Center of the Aktobe Police Department.