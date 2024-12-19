Some insurance businesses receive binding directives from Azerbaijani Central Bank

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 19. The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) has laid down the law for six insurance companies, Trend reports.

These insurance businesses, according to the material, are Azsigorta, Ateshgah Hayat, İpek Yolu Insurance, Xalq Hayat Insurance, Agrar Insurance, and AzRe Tekrarsıgorta.

Following Article 102.2.8-1 of the Law, binding instructions have been issued to insurers following research and general monitoring of the insurance market carried out by the CBA to meet the standards of insurers for corporate governance stipulated by the Law on Insurance Activities.

