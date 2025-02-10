Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan aim for record-breaking trade turnover

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, February 10. Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan agreed to take coordinated measures to achieve the goal set by the presidents of both countries - to increase trade turnover to $1 billion, Trend reports via the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan.

This issue was mentioned during the meeting between Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Murat Nurtleu, and the Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, Rashid Meredov, who arrived in Astana on an official visit.

During the meeting, a wide range of issues related to Kazakh-Turkmen cooperation was discussed, including prospects for interaction in political, trade-economic, transit-transport, energy, and cultural-humanitarian spheres. The parties emphasized their mutual commitment to further strengthening their strategic partnership in the spirit of friendship, good neighborliness, and mutual respect.

The heads of the foreign ministries reviewed in detail the practical implementation of agreements reached following the official visit of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to Ashgabat in October 2024. They agreed to continue facilitating the strengthening of interparliamentary and intergovernmental ties. Special attention was also given to further expanding trade and economic cooperation.

Murat Nurtleu congratulated the Turkmen side on the beginning of the International Year of Peace and Trust, proclaimed by the UN General Assembly at the initiative of Turkmenistan.

The foreign ministers emphasized the importance of further developing regional cooperation and joint efforts to strengthen peace and stability in Central Asia, including within the framework of the Consultative Meetings of the Heads of State of Central Asia and the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea.

To note, over the past two years, the volume of mutual trade between Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan has consistently exceeded $500 million.