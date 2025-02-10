Azerbaijan reveals scope of big players spread out across economic landscape

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 10. As of the dawn of 2025, a whopping 868 large business entities are making waves in Azerbaijan.

The data obtained by Trend from the State Statistics Committee indicates that this represents an increase of 89 entities, or 11.4 percent, compared to the previous year. As per initial data for 2024, 779 large business entities were active in Azerbaijan.

Baku is where the rubber meets the road, boasting a whopping 664 entities calling the capital home. The second-largest cluster can be found in the Absheron-Khizi economic region, boasting 66 sizable business players, while the Ganja-Dashkasan economic region follows closely behind with 21 entities in the mix.

In other regions, the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic has 18, the Mountainous Shirvan economic region has 3, the Lankaran-Astara economic region has 7, the Karabakh economic region has 11, the Gazakh-Tovuz region has 13, the Quba-Khachmaz region has 10, the Central Aran region has 14, the Mil-Mugan region has 8, the Sheki-Zagatala region has 10, the Eastern Zangazur region has 5, and the Shirvan-Salyan region has 18 large business entities.

It was noted that 76.5 percent of these large business entities are based in Baku, 7.6 percent in the Absheron-Khizi region, 2.4 percent in the Ganja-Dashkasan region, and 2.1 percent each in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic and Shirvan-Salyan. The remaining entities are distributed across other economic regions.

The predominant number of these significant business entities is engaged in the trade and car repair sectors, totaling 194 entities, whereas the least number are situated in other sectors, including only 3 entities.

