Central Bank of Azerbaijan debates future financial tech initiatives with industry leaders

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 11. A meeting was held at the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) with members of the Azerbaijan Fintech Association, the chairperson of CBA Taleh Kazimov wrote on X, Trend reports.

"During the meeting, we reviewed the key developments in the financial technologies and payments sector over the past year.

Additionally, we exchanged views on the progress in implementing the strategic priorities outlined in the Strategy for the Development of the Financial Sector in 2024-2026 and discussed upcoming initiatives," the publication reads.