Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Economy

Central Bank of Azerbaijan debates future financial tech initiatives with industry leaders

Economy Materials 11 February 2025 16:52 (UTC +04:00)
Central Bank of Azerbaijan debates future financial tech initiatives with industry leaders
Photo: Central Bank of Azerbaijan

Follow Trend on

Evez Hasanov
Evez Hasanov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 11. A meeting was held at the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) with members of the Azerbaijan Fintech Association, the chairperson of CBA Taleh Kazimov wrote on X, Trend reports.

"During the meeting, we reviewed the key developments in the financial technologies and payments sector over the past year.

Additionally, we exchanged views on the progress in implementing the strategic priorities outlined in the Strategy for the Development of the Financial Sector in 2024-2026 and discussed upcoming initiatives," the publication reads.

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more