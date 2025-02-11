Russia’s Sergei Shoigu arrives in Kazakhstan on official visit

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, February 11. Secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation (SC RF) Sergei Shoigu arrived in Kazakhstan's Astana to discuss bilateral relations between Russia and Kazakhstan, security issues, and the situation in Syria, Trend reports.

The working visit will include bilateral consultations between the staffs of the Security Councils of Russia and Kazakhstan, as well as a meeting with Secretary of the Security Council of Kazakhstan Gizat Nurdauletov.

"The parties will discuss issues of bilateral relations in various fields, current challenges and threats to international and regional security, and the situation in Central Asia, as well as in Syria and Afghanistan," the information notes.

To note, this is the first foreign trip by the secretary of the Russian Security Council in 2025, and it is also expected that Shoigu will be received by the president of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.









