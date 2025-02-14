Azerbaijan’s liquefied gas production takes nosedive

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 14. Azerbaijan ended up with a production output of 166,000 metric tons of liquefied natural gas in the fiscal year 2024.

The data obtained by Trend from the State Statistics Committee indicates that this marks a decrease of 70,000 tons, or 30 percent, compared to 2023 when the production amounted to 236,000 tons.

On the flip side, the country witnessed a bump in natural gas condensate production, hitting 5.29 million tons, which is a rise of 89,000 tons, or 1.7 percent, compared to 5.2 million tons in 2023.