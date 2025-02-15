Azerbaijan's daily oil throughput reaches new highs in Jan. 2025

The data obtained by Trend from the Ministry of Energy shows that of the total production, 61,700 tons (454,000 barrels) were crude oil, and 12,800 tons (105,000 barrels) were condensate.

Meanwhile, Azerbaijan's Energy Ministry reported that total oil-condensate production in January reached 2.3 million tons, with exports amounting to 2 million tons.

The majority of this production came from the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) field, with 1.3 million, while the Shah Deniz field contributed 300,000 tons (condensate) and the Absheron field produced 50,000 tons (condensate). The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) accounted for 600,000 tons of oil (combined with condensate).