Azerbaijan's daily oil throughput reaches new highs in Jan. 2025

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 15. Azerbaijan's
daily oil production, combined with condensate, totaled 74,500
tons, or 559,000 barrels, in January 2025.
The data obtained by Trend from the Ministry of Energy shows that of the
total production, 61,700 tons (454,000 barrels) were crude oil, and
12,800 tons (105,000 barrels) were condensate.
Meanwhile, Azerbaijan's Energy Ministry reported that total
oil-condensate production in January reached 2.3 million tons, with
exports amounting to 2 million tons.
The majority of this production came from the
Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) field, with 1.3 million, while the Shah
Deniz field contributed 300,000 tons (condensate) and the Absheron
field produced 50,000 tons (condensate). The State Oil Company of
Azerbaijan (SOCAR) accounted for 600,000 tons of oil (combined with
condensate).