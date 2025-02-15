Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Economy Materials 15 February 2025 12:58 (UTC +04:00)
Kazakhstan, India explore mutually beneficial cooperation in nuclear energy
ASTANA, Kazakhstan, February 15. Kazatomprom and India have discussed further prospects for mutually beneficial cooperation in the field of nuclear energy, Trend reports.

A meeting took place between the Chairman of the Board of Kazatomprom Meyirzhan Yusupov and Ambassador of India to Kazakhstan Nagendra Prasad.

The parties discussed various aspects of cooperation in the nuclear industry. They highlighted the successful long-term partnership between Kazakhstan and India in previous years, particularly in the supply of Kazakhstani natural uranium for India's nuclear energy needs.

Kazatomprom is Kazakhstan's national nuclear company and the world's largest producer of natural uranium, with priority access to one of the world's largest resource bases. The Samruk-Kazyna sovereign wealth fund owns 75 percent of Kazatomprom's total issued shares, while 25 percent are publicly traded on the Astana International Exchange and the London Stock Exchange.

